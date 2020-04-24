Rihanna Wants to be a Single Mother!

Rihanna confessed she could be a single mother. In her last interview, she revealed details about her future motherhood and made it clear that she doesn’t need a man to build a family. She recently ended a relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel. They had plans to get married and build a family. But Rihanna still dreams of having 3 or 4 children. She’s not afraid to be a single mom because being a mother is her greatest dream. She’s not worried about finding the “perfect man.

“Since I turned 32, I realize life is really short. You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate s-, you know?” Rihanna’s exes have taught her taught lessons, but she learned what she wants or not for the future family. Especially after her ex Chris Brown assaulted her. It escalated until him being violent towards me. And… it was ugly. She promised herself she would never be with someone like her father, because her mother was a victim of domestic violence for years.

“I would try to stand in the middle try to bang glass bottles so they could hear something else and snap out of it”.

Rihanna knows that having a mother and a father doesn’t mean you have a perfect life. It’s wrong to assume that every father will be a good one just because they have kids.

“They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love”.

Rihanna’s dream of becoming a mother will not depend on her marital status. She doesn’t want to build a future with someone who doesn’t respect her, which is even more important if there are kids involved. So Rihanna doesn’t care if the world thinks she’s wrong if she decides to become a single mother. On the contrary, her authenticity and freedom turned her into a role model. “There’s a lot of discomfort based on the barriers that society puts on you. What they tell you should be, shouldn’t be, look like, not look like”. Rihanna priority is her happiness and that of her future children. She won’t put that goal in the hands of someone who doesn’t deserve her.



