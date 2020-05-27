Nipsey Hussle Net Worth 2020 – Life and Career

Nipsey Hussle, the famous American rapper and songwriter has died after a shooting which took place outside the Marathon Store in Los Angeles on Sunday. He is known for his gritty, socially conscious lyricism, and was nominated for best rap album at this year’s Grammy awards. So, here is everything there is to know about Nipsey Hussle, including his net worth at the time of his death.

Nipsey Hussle Personal Life

Ermias Davidson Asghedom, known as Nipsey Hussle and Nipsey Hu$$le, was born on August 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. He is of an African American ethnic background but has American nationality. He has a brother, Samiel Asghedom, but there is no information regarding his parents. He was enrolled in Alexander Hamilton High School. However, due to his troubled childhood, Nipsey Hussle switched his attention to music.

In 2013, he got married to Lauren London, but the couple got divorced in 2017. The result of the separation was infidelity, as Nipsey cheated on his wife with his ex-girlfriend Tanisha. Nipsey has two children, Kross Asghedom and Emani Asghedom.

Career

Nipsey Hussle released his debut mixtape, Slauson Boy Vol. 1, in 2005. Several years later, he signed with Cinematic Music Group and Epic Records. So, that same year.in 2008, he released two mixtapes titled Bullets Ain’t Got No Name, Vol. 1 and Bullets Ain’t Got No Name, Vol. 2.

The year after Nipsey released his debut single Hussle in the House, and a third mixtape titled Bullets Ain’t Got No Name, Vol. 3. Last year, he released his studio album, Victory Lap. Nipsey Hussle was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album last year. Some of his most popular songs are Judas Closet, Proud of That, Get Away, and Thug Life.

Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Nipsey Hussle died on March 31, 2019. He was one of the three people shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon Clothing. A few hours before the incident, he left his final tweet, saying ‘Having strong enemies is a blessing.’

Nipsey Hussle’s Net Worth

It has been estimated that at the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle had a net worth of $8 million. Most of Nipsey Hussle’s wealth comes from rapping. However, he has also earned a lot of money from work as an actor. In fact, he had his acting debut in 2007. He started by playing the role of Little Ricky in Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s film I Tried. Then, he also had a number of other film roles. He starred in Caged Animal and was part of the pilot episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

In one of his interviews Hussle gave, he spoke about how important it is to build multiple income streams. Hence, he made sure that his income doesn’t only come from music. In the same interview, he gave examples of some famous artists, who have done the same, such as 50 Cent, Diddy, and Jay-Z. They were definitely his role model regarding his aim to build an enterprise around the music.



