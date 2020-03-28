Fenty Beauty Products Rihanna Uses And So Should You

In 2017, Rihanna’s signature beauty brand, under a name of Fenty Beauty, was launched, and made everyone wonder how it was possible to do your makeup before it existed, and without its certain products. Among them is the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation which originally came in 40 shades, and now has more added.

Rihanna’s beauty journey came as an inspiration for the brand. The whole industry was not well equipped to work universally for all skin types and tones. This doesn’t go just for the foundation, but also for other beauty products including lip glosses, highlighters, blushes, and other. Rihanna decided to change all that, but also to create playful makeup.

The Barbados born singer said: „Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different.“

Products from her beauty line are being purchased around the globe, and its consumers are very pleased with them. In case you haven’t tried any of Fenty Beauty items, we made a list of the ones you should own. Take a look.

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

As it was mentioned before, this amazing foundation originally started in 40 shades, and now is available in 50. This gives you an opportunity to find the right shade for your skin tone, and apart from that, the foundation offers medium to full coverage which is buildable. The Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is pore-diffusing and shine free.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Not only this lip gloss will flatter your skin tone, but it will also nourish your lips because of the ingredients it has, including shea butter. It comes in a range of colors and because of that, you won’t have a problem finding the right one for your skin tone. Rihanna hand picked this lip gloss with an intense shine as the ultimate finish for any look.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

This super-pow highlighter originally came in shade named Trophy Wife, but now comes in a range shades and duos. It is buildable for maximum attention, and you can use it on your face, collarbone, or any other part of your body. Thanks to its cream/powder hybrid formula, it is weightless.

Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120

The shape of this brush was inspired by a shark tooth, and it will help you with applying your highlighter. With its curve-hugging bristles, you will surely make your face or body glow.

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Thanks to its weightless and long-wearing texture, this liquid lipstick might become one of your favourites. Like previously mentioned products on our list, it also comes in a range of colors which are universally flattering. High-impact color and a soft matte finish will leave you breathless.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

This long-wearing matte lipstick comes in 24 different shades. Its slim design is both pretty and practical, because you will be able to put it on your lips with precision.

Body Lava Body Luminizer

The Body Lava Body Luminizer will make your skin look sun-kissed and super glowy, thanks to its combination of light-diffusing micropearls and sheer color.

Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

If you liked the original Pro Filt’r foundation, you will enjoy this one too. Apart from having everything like the original, it has added hydration and leaves a natural finish on your skin. Its ingredients, which include Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate, will make sure your skin is nourished. Like the original, this one also comes in 50 shades.

Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer

Primer comes before the foundation, so we had to include one in our list. Primer nourishes your skin and improves the wear of your foundation. Apart from that, it can soften and smooth your skin, creating a blurring effect which will help your makeup to make it through the day.

Match Stix Matte Skinsticks

This stix comes in 22 different colors. Its design is absolutely beautiful, and it is for sure that your ultimate touch-up for your base never looked so mesmerizing. Rihanna uses this stix herself, and apparently Honey for concealer and Caramel as contour.

What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray

This fine mist can be used for different things, including for makeup prep, to set your look when you are done, or to refresh your face throughout the day. Because of its complex of herbal extracts like borage or cornflower, the lightweight spray will hydrate your skin. Another good thing about it is that it is not sticky.

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

The Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara is relatively new addition to the brand, and thanks to its flat-to-fat brush, you will love it. Depending on which side you use it, the lightweight mascara can volumize, lift, lengthens and curl your lashes. It is long-wearing and waterproof.

Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner

Last but not least on our list is this creamy, long-wearing pencil eyeliner. It comes in 20 shades and is water-resistant. You can choose from matte to shimmer, and glitter to metallic. You won’t have to sharpen it because it is a twist-up.



