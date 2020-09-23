Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

After almost a year, fans of the famous anime, Demon Slayer, are looking forward to an official release date for the season 2.

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is an amazingly popular anime series based on the same name’s manga series.

It is considered to be one of the best shows in this genre since it won the ‘Best Anime’ award at the 2019 Newtype Anime Awards and also the ‘Anime of the Year’ at the 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

After Season 1 becoming an epic masterpiece, fans cannot wait to see what is going to happen next.

The release date of the second season

The release date for the second season of the series has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be January or February 2021 premiere.

It was supposed to premiere in October 2020, but it had to be rescheduled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Our optimistic prediction for the second season of Demon Slayer is January, but a more realistic prediction would be April 2021.

However, we can expect some kind of reveal trailer within the next month, and hopefully, the fans will get information on a release date as well.

The plot of the second season

We can surely expect a continuation of season 1. Since the anime is a direct adaptation of the original manga series, the fans can easily predict where the story will go. However, if you want to watch it without any spoilers, we recommend not reading the summary.

Demon Slayer movie

The upcoming movie, called ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Arc,’ is going to release in Japan on October 16, 2020. The trailer is already available, so you better check it out!

Besides, there are plans to release a mobile game based on this anime later this year and also a PS4 game in 2021.

We still don’t what the premise for the games will be, but we can assume that it will become a hit as well.

The first season of Demon Slayer is currently available right now on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll, which means you can watch it again to be well prepared for the second one!

However, if you are too lazy for that, we will write down the most significant things that happened in the previous season.

Summary of the first season

The demons attacked a family, and only two members survived – Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is slowly turning into a demon. Tanjiro chose to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister.

From the earliest times, people knew about human-flesh eating monsters. However, there are also elite corps of demon hunters who kill those demons.

The story focuses on young Tanjirou Kamado, who decides to go down to the local village to make some money by selling charcoal. When he comes back, he sees that his family has been slaughtered, and only he and his sister are still alive. However, his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon.

Will he be able to join the elite corps and cure his sister?



