Boris Johnson in an Intensive Care

The prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, was admitted to a hospital in London. He was admitted on Sunday, ten days after his test turned out positive for COVID-19. During these ten days, he had all of the major symptoms of a coronavirus. On Sunday, he was placed for further tests. However, since then, his health state has deteriorated. It looks like that the prime minister Johnson is going to require ventilation.

Before the prime minister was even tested for a coronavirus, he asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize him when needed, and if needed. Party’s spokesmen released a statement where he says that the condition of the prime minister worsened and that he was transferred to the intensive care unit of the hospital. Furthermore, he said that Boris Johnson is receiving the best possible care and that he is thankful to all of the staff for their dedication and work.

Moreover, we found out that the decision to move the prime minister to intensive care was made on Monday at 7 pm. We receive this news shortly after Dominic Raab stated that the prime minister is in the hospital and that he is in good spirits. As we found out, Boris Johnson didn’t travel by ambulance car to the hospital, instead, he was driven by a private transportation.

Johnson’s pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, stated that she spent a week in bed with flu followed by the COVID-19 symptoms. The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, said that these are terrible news and that her thoughts, as well thoughts of people are with prime minster now.



