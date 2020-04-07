Boris Johnson can Breathe Without Assistance

Boris Johnson, who was recently tested positive for coronavirus, is placed on medical care at St Thomas Hospital in London. However, his condition is under control, and some rumors that say how he was unable to breathe, and being place on intensive care are not true. Furthermore, he is not under treatment with a mechanical ventilator. He only received regular treatment with oxygen and his health condition is currently stable.

Boris was received in a hospital after his health rapidly worsened in a short period. Many of his colleagues from the British government felt frightened for his health, and are worried since there are still too many people that do not abide by the recommendation to socialize less and try to stay isolated.

The Prime Minister is now in quarantine, and his replacement is now the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who will fulfill his duties as long Johnson is in isolation. Also, the Great Britain is now worried about the situation in the state, and the rise of fake news. We are waiting for the news from the appointment of Queen and Prime Minister, and her choice of who will take his role in this situation.

Also, we can see words of support from other leaders, and Trump even offered some alternative ways of treatment for Boris Johnson. The doctors preventively took him on intensive care to be near a ventilator in case his condition went worse.

The situation with the pandemic in the United Kingdom is getting more serious, and it still didn`t reach its full potential. There are more than 50,000 people infected with COVID-19, while the number of deaths passed over 5000.

The best thing in this situation is to obey the rules that said that we should keep distance, and stay isolated as much as we can. Also, in case of any symptoms, report to the medical center to get tested. We are all hoping that this will get over soon.



