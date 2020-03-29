The most popular program for online meetings currently is Zoom. People are now using it more than ever because of the lockdownsMore
Older people are especially in the risk of Coronavirus, and it is advised for them to stay in their homes until theMore
Kim Kardashian West works hard towards prison reform and has collaborated with the legal team by funding to free 17 people whoMore
The stunning model Sommer Ray amazed everyone after posting the hottest picture in a bright yellow bikini, showing her perfectly toned body.More
In 2017, Rihanna’s signature beauty brand, under a name of Fenty Beauty, was launched, and made everyone wonder how it was possibleMore
Blond bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram fans with her latest update, a smoking hot double Instagram update inMore
Kim Kardashian West has joined the countless other celebrities, including her sister, in giving a huge amount of money to help beatMore
Countries across the globe are trying to secure as many respirators as they can for their corona infected patients. Bill de Blasio,More
A sixteen-year-old girl Julie Alliot passed away from respiratory problems in a Paris hospital. Her heartbroken sister Manon warns us that “noMore
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom function just perfectly, and their secret is quite simple: “a little space.” In Tuesday night’s episode (MarchMore
This virtually-made representation of a patient who was put on a respirator shows us just how huge the damage it inflicts is–More